Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (November 2018)

The number of internally displaced people (IDP) has continued to decline in the last twelve months. According to IOM DTM, currently there are some 143,000 IDPs, a 25% decrease from last year. However, natural disasters continue to cause displacement and since 1 October, some 2,600 people have been displaced by torrential rains and violent winds mainly in Rutana, Rumonge, Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces. Overall, natural disasters account to 76% of internal displacements. UNHCR statistics also show a downward trend in the number of Burundian refugees in the region since the beginning of the year, mainly due to voluntary repatriation from Tanzania. Although more than 56,000 people have voluntarily returned since September 2017, 368,000 Burundian refugees remain displaced in the region. The food security situation has also somewhat improved due to favorable 2017-2018 agricultural seasons, with a 30% decrease in the number of people with acute food insecurity in comparison to 2017. Nevertheless, according to the latest IPC report from August 2018, 1.7 million people continue to be affected by acute food insecurity due to recurrent natural disasters, limited access to agricultural inputs, the ovine rinderpest as well as the persistence of the fall armyworm. The northeastern and eastern provinces, which host more than 80% of returnees from Tanzania, are the most vulnerable to food insecurity.