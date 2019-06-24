24 Jun 2019

Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (May 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.75 MB)

Malaria | The number of health districts that have passed the epidemic threshold has continued to increase in May. Nine health districts are above the alert threshold and thirty-three are above the epidemic threshold. The number of cases recorded since the start of the year now exceeds three million, a fifty per cent increase compared to the same period in 2018. Repatriated | Between January and May, over 13,000 Burundians have been voluntarily repatriated mainly from Tanzania. Refugees | Since the start of this year an average of 642 people per month continue to seek refuge in neighboring countries. Tanzania is hosting around 189,000 refugees, Rwanda 71,000, DRC 45,000, and Uganda 41,000.
In total there are now 346,000 refugees in neighboring countries. Natural Disasters | During the month of May 517 people were affected by torrential rains and floods. This month has seen the lowest number of people reportedly affected during this rainy season. With the start of the dry season, the risk of people being affected by natural disasters is reduced until the next rainy season in October.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.