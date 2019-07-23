Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (June 2019)

Epidemics | According to the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight Against AIDS’s epidemiological data, five million cases of malaria were recorded in the first six months of the year. This represents a 97 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2018. As of the 26th week, 34 health districts have passed the epidemic threshold and seven were above the alert threshold. Also, since January, the Ministry registered 245 cases of cholera, mainly in Bujumbura province. In addition, with the EVD* epidemic in the DRC** being declared an International Emergency, the Government of Burundi and its partners intensify its preparedness activities. The Government is planning to vaccinate 6,000 people in the coming weeks. IDPs | According to the latest DTM the number of internally displaced people stands at 116,000, a 38 per cent reduction in comparison to May last year. Repatriation | Between January and June, over 16,000 Burundians have been voluntarily repatriated, mainly from Tanzania. Refugees | The number of Burundian refugees living in neighboring countries stood at 344,000 by the end of June. Natural Disasters | In June, 806 people were affected by natural disasters, mainly in Bujumbura, due to unseasonal rains. No such cases were recorded in the same month last year.