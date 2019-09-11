Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (July and August 2019)

Epidemics | The cholera epidemic intensified in the last two months, 379 cases had been registered by the end of August. Furthermore, with the EVD7 epidemic in the DRC8 being declared a Public Health Emergency of international concern by WHO, the Government of Burundi and its partners are intensifying the preparedness activities. Since the vaccination campaign started on 13 August, 1,400 frontline healthcare workers were vaccinated. In total 4,300 people are targeted for vaccination by the end of September. Internally Displaced Persons | According to the latest DTM9, the number of IDPs stands at 109,000, a 35 per cent reduction in comparison to July 2018. Repatriation | Between January and July, about 18,000 Burundians have been voluntarily repatriated, mainly from Tanzania. Refugees | According to UNHCR, by the end of August, 342,000 Burundian refugees were living in neighbouring countries. Natural Disasters | In July and August there were no reports of people affected by natural disasters.