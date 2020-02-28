Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (February 2020)

Epidemics | Since January 2020, the number of malaria cases has continued to decline, with 100,390 cases and 452 fatalities reported since 7 January. Cases of leg ulcers continue to be reported in the east and northwest of the country, in Muramvya, Mwaro, and Muyinga provinces. As of 13 February, the Ministry of Public Health has reported a total of 372 measles cases in Bujumbura Rural province, as well as the Cishemere Transit Centre and 3 refugee camps located in Cibitoke, Ruyigi, and Cankuzo provinces. These areas continue to be monitored and vaccinations are being carried out, particularly for children aged under five.

Internally Displaced Persons | According to the latest DTM, the number of IDPs increased by 7 per cent since December 2019, from 104,191 to 112,522, mainly due to natural disasters .

However, overall the number of IDPs has decreased by 16 per cent since January 2019.

Repatriation | Convoys have resumed on 6 February, so far 814 Burundians have been voluntarily repatriated from Tanzania. The top three needs of the returnees are 1) household items, 2) access to land and 3) housing.

Refugees | According to UNHCR, there are 168,038 Burundian refugees in Tanzania. Rwanda is hosting 73,327, DRC 47,496, Uganda 46,707.

Natural Disasters | In January, natural disasters affected the provinces of Kirundo, Muyinga, Bujumbura Rural, Karusi and Rutana causing loss of life, population movements and material damage. Since the beginning of the year, over 27,000 people have been affected by natural disasters, of which 16,134 have been displaced.