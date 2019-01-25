Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (December 2018)

The largely positive trends observed in Burundi throughout 2018, continued until the end of the year with the number of internally displaced people (IDP) declining by 25% over the past twelve months and the number of Burundian refugees dropping by 20%, mainly due to the repatriation process that has allowed some 57,000 Burundians to voluntarily return home since September 2017. The food security situation has also somewhat improved due to relatively favorable 2017-2018 agricultural seasons, which have contributed to a 30% decrease in the number of people affected by acute food insecurity in comparison to 2017. At the same time pockets of acute vulnerability remain and natural disasters in continue to drive humanitarian needs. Of the 140,000 IDPs in the country, 76% are due to natural disasters. For example, from 1 October to 31 December, some 4,000 people were displaced by torrential rains mainly in Rutana, Rumonge, Cibitoke and Bubanza provinces. Moreover, a cholera outbreak has been declared on 28 December in Rumonge province, first in the country since November 2017. As of 31 December, 93 cases and 1 death have been registered. In terms of food security, according to the latest IPC report from August 2018, 1.72 million people continue to be affected by acute food insecurity despite the favorable agricultural seasons. Recurrent natural disasters, limited access to agricultural inputs, the ovine rinderpest as well as the persistence of the fall armyworm are the main drivers of food insecurity.