Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (August 2020)

COVID-19 | Since 31 March 2020, a total of 400 cases of COVID-19, including 1 death, have been confirmed; most in Bujumbura Mairie and border provinces. A total of 16,373 tests have been conducted: 11 of the 18 provinces have reported positive cases. The Ministry of Health continues to conduct awareness and mass screening campaigns to prevent and respond to the virus. Health emergencies | As of June 2020, 857 measles cases have been reported in Bujumbura Mairie province, the Cishemere Transit Centre and two refugee camps in Ruyigi and Cankuzo provinces. Cholera appears stable with 70 cases announced since January 2020. Internally Displaced Persons | According to the latest DTM, nearly 46,000 people are displaced, mainly in Bujumbura Rural province, due to flooding caused by torrential rains in April, bringing the total number of IDPs in Burundi to 136,610. Natural disasters account for 83 per cent of the displacement; 30 per cent in 2020 compared to 10 per cent in 2019. Repatriation | As of 30 June, 8,728 Burundians have been assisted to voluntarily return to Burundi since February 2020. Repatriation was temporarily suspended between May and June due to the elections. Refugees | According to UNHCR, there are 164,873 Burundian refugees in Tanzania. Rwanda is hosting 72,007, DRC 103,690, Uganda 48,275.