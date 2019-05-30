Burundi: Humanitarian Snapshot (April 2019)

Malaria | The number of health districts that have passed the epidemic threshold has increased and the upward trend is set to continue according to the WHO. As of week 18 (starting 29 April), 13 health districts are above the alert threshold and 24 are above the epidemic threshold. The number of cases recorded since the start of the year now exceeds two and a half million. Returnees | Between January and March, over 5,000 Burundians have been voluntarily repatriated mainly from Tanzania. In addition to this, 4 individuals from Zambia have been repatriated. According to UNHCR’s planning figures, an estimated 116,000 will be repatriated in 2019. Refugees | Since the start of this year an average of 642 people per month continue to seek refuge in neighbouring countries. Tanzania is hosting around 192,000 refugees, Rwanda 71,000, DRC 43,000, and Uganda 40,000. In total there are now 347,000 refugees in neighbouring countries. Natural Disasters | Strong winds and torrential rain in April have led to a six per cent increase in the number of people affected by natural disasters and a similar increase in the number of people displaced.