Burundi

Burundi - Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 (March 2021)

RESPONSE FRAMEWORK

2 Strategic objectives and 6 specific objectives

To save lives and mitigate suffering, morbidity and extreme vulnerability due to emergencies are reduced for 737,000 people through a multisectoral response, including a protection response by the end of 2021.

To reduce vulnerabilities and build resilience, improved access to quality assistance and services is provided to 1.06 million people, including those affected by the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
