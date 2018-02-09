Burundi - Humanitarian Response Plan 2018
to assist
600 000 people
FAO requires
USD 7 million
period
January – December 2018
The crisis that has been affecting Burundi since 2015 has worsened the humanitarian situation in the country with large segments of the population facing severe food insecurity.
Objectives
FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Cluster to:
• Provide timely food and financial assistance to the most vulnerable populations.
• Increase farming families’ agricultural production to ensure their food security and mitigate the effects of the lean season.
• Ensure regular collection and analysis of data on food security and nutrition.