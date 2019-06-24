24 Jun 2019

Burundi | Humanitarian Dashboard (1st January to 31th March 2019)

Infographic
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 15 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (235.74 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In 2019, 1.77 million people need humanitarian assistance in Burundi, including some 125,000 internally displaced people and 78,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo. This corresponds to a 32 per cent decrease in the number of people in need in comparison to 2018.
This is mainly due to some improvements seen in 2018, particularly in the areas of food insecurity, nutrition, health and displacement.

In 2019 humanitarian organizations are planning to reach 710,000 people with life-saving assistance, according to the Humanitarian Response Plan. In the first quarter of the year, humanitarian organizations assisted an estimated 341,000 people mainly through food assistance, nutritional supplements, malnutrition treatment, protection and WASH-related services.

This year the humanitarian partners are appealing for $106 million USD for 61 projects to be implemented by 28 organizations, including the United Nations and international/national NGOs. As of 30 March 2019, 25.9 million (24 per cent) of the funds have been received.

