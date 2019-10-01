01 Oct 2019

Burundi | Humanitarian Dashboard (1st January to 30th June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (846.26 KB)

Situation Overview

In 2019, 1.77 million people were identified as needing humanitarian assistance in Burundi. Of the 710,000 people targeted, an estimated 341,000 received life-saving support. The number of people in need have decreased by 32 per cent compared to 2018, due to an improvement in food insecurity, nutrition, health and displacement. The 48 per cent of people assisted benefitted mainly from food assistance, nutritional supplements, malnutrition treatment, protection, and WASH-related services. In the first half of the year, 116,000 people were internally displaced, and 78,000 refugees arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This year, humanitarian partners are appealing for US$106 million for 61 projects to be implemented by 28 organizations. As of 30 June 2019, $32.4 million of the funds were received. Humanitarian programming will continue to prioritize assistance to the most vulnerable, particularly IDPs, returnees, severely food insecure, children under five who are acutely malnourished or at risk of acute malnutrition, victims of natural disasters and refugees in Burundi.

