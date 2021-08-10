Burundi holds press conference on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

Bujumbura – Today, 30 July 2021, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) joins the international community to mark World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (TiP) in partnership with the Government of Burundi. For this occasion, IOM Burundi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation and the Embassy of the United States are hosting the first ever joint press conference to highlight the collaborative progress made so far in combatting TiP, thanks to generous funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Kingdom of The Netherlands.

This year’s theme - Victims’ Voices Lead the Way - puts victims of human trafficking (VoT) at the heart of the fight against TiP by underscoring the importance of listening to and learning from them. Indeed, they play a crucial role in helping governments and organizations to establish effective measures to prevent this crime, identify and rescue victims, and support them on their journey to rehabilitation and reintegration.

More than 148 countries face this often-invisible crime. In Burundi, men, women, and children are trafficked nationally and across borders for forced labour, domestic servitude, prostitution, and other forms of exploitation. The Government of Burundi plays a leading role in fighting human trafficking. With partners, it has implemented several initiatives, such as the appointment of the Interministerial Antitrafficking Ad hoc Committee made up of key ministries and the adoption of the 2014 Law on the Prevention and Punishment of Trafficking in Persons and Protection of VoT, in accordance with the 2000 Palermo Protocol. IOM data sources show that over 1,000 VoT have been assisted in Burundi since 2017.

Recently, in its 2021 TiP report released 1 July, the United States Department of State announced that Burundi has made significant strides in the combat against human trafficking. It indicates that Burundi has successfully moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2 Watch List classification for 2021 and is listed among the countries whose governments made considerable efforts to meet the minimum standards for the elimination of TiP.

The report outlines that the Government significantly increased investigations and prosecutions of suspected trafficking offenses, convicted traffickers, and referred VoT for adequate assistance. It has also institutionalized anti-trafficking training for law enforcement, prosecutors and judicial officials.

U.S. Ambassador to Burundi, Ms. Melanie H. Higgins, praised these efforts, adding “We recognize the government of Burundi, in cooperation with its partners, for its efforts in the fight against trafficking in persons and their concrete steps forward promoting the well-being of Burundi and its people.”.

“I take this opportunity to thank all partners involved in fighting trafficking in persons, and in particular the US Department of State and the Kingdom of The Netherlands for their support,” declared the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation.

To date, IOM Burundi is engaged in a variety of initiatives to strengthen government capacity to combat TiP, such as training police, magistrates, and immigration officers on TiP, Gender-based Violence and wider protection issues, hosting awareness activities in border areas, and directly assisting VoT to reintegrate within their communities - thanks to generous support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands and USAID. ‘’We must learn from victims’ experiences and suggestions to translate our joint efforts into concrete actions that will lead to a more victim-centred and effective approach in our fight against human trafficking” said Vijaya Souri, Chief of Mission for IOM Burundi.