Burundi: Gaps and Needs Analysis (GNA), Assessment and recommendations report, October 2020

Executive Summary

1.1. Key points of primary analysis

1) Invitations to participate in the Gaps and Needs Analysis (GNA) were sent to 70 logistics key actors in Burundi. There was poor interest shown with only nine participants taking part in the Exercise (see Annex 2).

2) The Logistics Sector (not activated by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee/IASC) was initiated in January 2020 in Burundi and formally instituted by the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) in April 2020. It is estimated sufficient to address current and future logistical needs in-country. A cluster activation is not deemed necessary.

3) Most humanitarian agencies do international procurement centrally. This means most of the focus of agencies in-country is on importation and clearance of goods.

4) Warehousing options are scattered throughout the country, which makes them scarce. As agencies include final delivery to beneficiaries in their purchasing, there are no particular gaps in storage capacity. However, partners may face challenges if there was to be an escalation in COVID-19 cases leading to an increase in critical supplies requiring specialised storage conditions, or if critical items need to be prepositioned.

1.2. Recommendations

1) Develop and strengthen the coordination of the Logistics Sector.

2) Engage and communicate more efficiently with the government.

The initiative for the creation of the Logistics Sector, its development and its revitalisation appear sufficient to meet the identified needs of coordination and sharing of useful and relevant information with the humanitarian community as well as strengthening government engagement on logistical issues, especially during the COVID-19 crisis.