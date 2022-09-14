Burundi Food Security Outlook Update, August 2022

Diminished household purchasing power and high food prices limit food access.

Key Messages

Most areas in Burundi will continue to experience Minimal (IPC Phase 1) outcomes through January 2023, supported by food stocks from the near-average 2022 B Season harvest, average 2022 C Season crop production, and regular access to income sources and 2022. However, Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes are expected in the Eastern and Northern Lowlands and Eastern Dry Plateau livelihood zones through January 2023, driven by below-average income from bean sales, high staple food prices, and below-average income from cross-border trade with Tanzania and Rwanda.

The extended La Nina conditions from October to December are expected to lead to localized below-average rainfall. The low-altitude areas of the Eastern and Northern Lowlands and Imbo Plains livelihood zones are typically the most vulnerable to being impacted by below-average rainfall. The forecast below-average rainfall will likely result in localized decreases in 2023 A Season bean and maize production, particularly in the low-altitude areas.

In August, staple food prices are around 20 to 30 percent above the five-year average and 5 to 40 percent above prices last year. The rise in food prices is primarily driven by increased transportation costs, high production costs, and high inflation rates. Between January and July, fuel prices have increased nearly 40 percent on the official market but are three times higher on the parallel market. The high fuel prices are increasing transportation and food costs. However, the lifting of the maize import ban that has been in place since March 2021 is likely to improve maize imports through January 2023, slightly improving its availability and lowering food prices.