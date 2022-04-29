Burundi Food Security Outlook Update, April 2022

2022 B Season harvest in June expected to be average

KEY MESSAGES

• Food stocks from the favorable 2022 A Season harvest are supporting Minimal (IPC Phase 1) acute food security outcomes across most of the country. The Northern and Eastern Lowlands livelihood zones continue to experience Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food security outcomes due to limited access to income from cross-border trade because of COVID- 19 related border restrictions and political disagreements with Rwanda and localized below average 2022 A Season production.

• In April, fuel prices increased to an average of 3188-3488 BIF/liter, around 30 percent higher than January 2022. The rise in fuel prices will likely to result in higher transportation and food costs. Compared to the five-year average, transportation and the average maize price is around 25 percent higher than the five-year average, but maize prices are around 17 percent lower than last year. However, the sanitation imports ban of maize that has been in effect since March 2021, limited cross- border travel due to COVID-19 control measures, and low availability of foreign currency for imports are likely to result in lower than normal food imports in Burundi.

• Most crops in the 2022 B season are in the vegetative stage and generally favorable conditions. Nationally, the bean, tuber, and maize harvest is expected to be normal to above normal despite localized areas impacted by pockets of dryness in southern Burundi, localized hail and strong winds, and localized Fall Army Worm (FAW) attacks on maize crops. Key informants indicated farmers planted normal areas but farmers, particularly better-off farmers, had low access to mineral fertilizers. However, farmers increased their application of organic fertilizers such as compost and manure to fill the fertilizer gap.

• Humanitarian food assistance distributed in March is driving Minimal! (IPC Phase 1!) food security outcomes for the approximately 54,300 refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) living in five refugee camps and two transit centers, and the approximately 1,300 returnees, 15,900 moderately malnourished pregnant and lactating women, and 11,200 children. However, the around 36,000 returnees who arrived between September and December are likely to have exhausted the three-month rations they received upon arrival and will likely be Stressed (IPC Phase 2) until the B season harvest in June, with limited access to income.