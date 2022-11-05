Burundi Food Security Outlook, October 2022 to May 2023

Delayed Season A rainfall will delay the harvest, leading to an extended lean season

KEY MESSAGES

• Food stocks from a near-average 2022 Season B harvest and regular access to typical income sources are driving Minimal (IPC Phase 1) food security outcomes for many households, except in the Eastern and Northern Lowlands and Eastern Dry Plateaus livelihood zones. In these three livelihood zones, increased food prices, a below-average 2022 Season B harvest, below-average labor demand and wages, and atypical limitations on cross-border trade in related to COVID-19 tests fees and migratory labor are leading to reduced food access for poor and very poor households facing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) outcomes.

• The lifting of the maize import ban and the re-opening of foreign exchange bureaus in September 2022 are likely to encourage food imports and improve food availability starting in early 2023. Together with the 2023 Season A harvest, which starts in December, the expected increase in food imports will likely stabilize food prices.

However, staple food prices such as maize will likely remain an estimated 50 percent above average.

• The onset of the 2023 Season A short rains season was delayed by about five weeks across most part of the country, delaying the start of the season. Based on weather forecasts, the short rains will likely be below average, leading to below-average 2023 Season A crop production.

• In September, 56,000 refugees received monthly food assistance, while around 4,000 returnees received one-time ration of food assistance covering three-months of their kilocalorie needs. In Kirundo, Karusi, Ruyigi, and Rutana provinces, the moderate acute malnutrition treatment program has supported 3,853 children aged 6 to 59 months, and the stunting prevention program assisted 34,363 pregnant and lactating women. Refugees and returnees who received humanitarian assistance are likely to experience Minimal! (IPC Phase 1!) outcomes.