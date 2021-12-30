Burundi Food Security Outlook, December 2021

Below-average rainfall likely to lead to localized crop losses across country

KEY MESSAGES

Poor and very poor households located in the Northern and Eastern Lowlands livelihood zones are experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2) acute food security outcomes in December. Outcomes are driven by below-average income due to cross-border movement restrictions related to COVID-19. Additionally, the two livelihood ones have recorded below-average rainfall since September and 2022 A Season production is anticipated to be below average as a result.

Above-average 2021 A Season and 2021 C Season bean stocks are driving slightly below-average bean prices in November and December. Cereal (rice and maize) prices are 12 percent above average, while cassava prices are 35 percent above average; increases driven by decreased imports related to COVID-19 movement restrictions. Most of those food commodities used to be carried by boats and bicycles from Tanzania.

Delayed and below-average rainfall since September 2021 delayed planting and resulted in dry conditions for 2022 Season A maize and beans. Key informants indicated in mid-December a delay of one month in planting. Insufficient rainfall dried 35, 30, and 20 percent of young bean seedlings in the Northern Lowlands, Imbo Plains, and Eastern Lowlands livelihood zones, respectively. 2022 A Season crop production is expected to be below average.