Burundi — Flow Monitoring Survey Report (October - December 2019)

This survey covers 8 Flow Monitoring Points in the provinces of Cankuzo, Muyinga, Rutana and Ruyigi border with United Republic of Tanzania. 4,273 individuals have been interviewed at the 8 Flow Monitoring Points between the month of October and December 2019. Flow Monitoring Survey (FMS) informs on cross border population movements, origin and intended destinations, reasons for moving, stay duration, difficulties encountered in their journey and population profiles. On weekly basis, a randomly chosen sample of individuals aged above 14 years old, passing through the Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) in both directions were interviewed.