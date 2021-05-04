Burundi — Flow Monitoring Dashboard (March 2021)

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at eleven (11) active flow monitoring points (FMPs) established at unofficial border crossing points, between Burundi and United Republic of Tanzania border at Kwa Ntunaguzi, Kwa Elidadi, Kwa Rutuku, Nashaza, Mukambati, Mbundi, Rusumo, Kabuyenge, Kabogo, Cigazure and Mungwa. Over the reporting period, a total of 53,432 movements were observed at these points. This represents an increase of 16.7 per cent as compared to the daily average movements observed in February 2021. About 51.0 per cent of all movements were outgoing and 49.0 per cent were incoming, with most of the movements travelling towards the United Republic of Tanzania, also the main country of origin for incoming movements.