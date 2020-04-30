Burundi : Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Context (March 2020)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at four (4) flow monitoring points (FMPs) established between the Burundi and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) border at Ruhwa, Gatumba, Rubenga and Vugizo. Observations were made between 1 and 27 March 2020. Some movements were also observed between Rwanda and Burundi at Ruhwa FMP (triangular part), and the reason for most of these movements was the return to their habitual residence. Over the reporting period, a total of 28,348 movements were observed at these points. About 48 per cent of all movement were incoming and 52 per cent were outgoing, with most of the movements travelling towards the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was also the main country of origin of incoming movements. No movements were reported originating in health zones with recent confirmed outbreaks of EVD. It was observed that from 23 to 27 March the movements decreased significantly and from 28 March onwards, no movements were observed due to the border closure decision took by the authorities to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in the country. On March 18, 2,247 incoming movements were observed, the majority of which (1,677) are followers of Eusebie (prophetess) who left the Democratic Republic of the Congo to return to their country of origin Burundi via Gatumba.