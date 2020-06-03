Burundi : Flow Monitoring Dashboard - Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Context (April 2020)

OVERVIEW

Due to the scale of COVID-19 Pandemic worldwide, the Government of Burundi has restricted population movements since 20 March 2020 between the borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Republic of Tanzania and Rwanda in order to prevent the COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.

Ruhwa, Rubenga, Vugizo and Gatumba points were controlled by the security services preventing any population movements.

During the month of April 2020, the enumerators at the 4 flow monitoring points with the Democratic Republic of Congo: Ruhwa, Rubenga, Vugizo and Gatumba did not observe any incoming or outgoing population movements on either side of the border during the day from 06:00 to 18:00.

Some unofficial movements (fraud) were carried during the night time, the arrested persons were sent to the quarantine facilities for 14 days.

At the Ruhwa flow monitoring point, some humanitarian movements (by the authorization of the Burundian authorities) have been observed on the 21, 24, 25 and 28 April. Those movements were carried out between Bukavu and Uvira. All those movements were for humanitarian assistance for the displaced persons in Uvira. The majority of the observed nationalities of those movements were from Congo, one was from Rwanda and one from Belgium.

The movements were carried out by cars and trucks to provide assistance to the vulnerable persons in Uvira.