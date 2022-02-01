Burundi - Flow Monitoring Dashboard (December 2021)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

This Dashboard provides an analysis of the trends in population mobility observed at eight (8) flow monitoring points (FMPs), six (6) established at unofficial border crossing points between Burundi and the United Republic of Tanzania border at Kabogo, Kwa Rutuku, Mbundi, Kabuyenge, Mukambati and Kwa Buhinja; one (1) established at official border crossing point, between Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at Gatumba and one (1) established at official border crossing point, between Burundi and Rwanda at Gasenyi-Nemba. Over the reporting period, a total of 28,060 movements were observed at these points. About 51.9 per cent of all movements at the three borders were outgoing and 48.1 per cent were incoming.