Burundi - Floods update (UN OCHA, Reliefweb, Institut Geographique du Burundi (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2021)

Floods triggered by the rising level of Lake Tanganyika, due to heavy rain since the start of the rainy season in March, continue to affect the coastal area of western Burundi, resulting in displacements and widespread damage. The worst affected are Bujumbura, Bujumbura Mairie, Makamba, and Rumonge Provinces, located in the northern coastal area of the Lake.

UN OCHA reports, as of 25 May, more than 1,660 displaced households, 2,217 affected households and around 1,600 damaged houses across the Rumonge Province. The port of Rumonge Town were also reported affected. In addition, a number of destroyed roads were reported across the Makamba Province.