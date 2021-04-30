Burundi - Floods update (Institut Geographique du Burundi, IOM, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 April 2021)

Widespread floods triggered by the rising level of Lake Tanganyika continue to affect the coastal area of western Burundi (including the Capital Bujumbura) since February, resulting in evacuations and damage. The worst affected are Rukaramu, Gatumba and Mutimbuzi Municipalities (Bujumbura Rural Province), located in the northern coastal area of the Lake.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports, as of 29 April, more than 6,200 evacuated families across a number of collective centres and more than 30,000 affected people throughout the area.

For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over the whole country, including the already affected area.