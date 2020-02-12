12 Feb 2020

Burundi - Floods (UN OCHA, Meteo Burundi, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 12 Feb 2020 View Original

  • Flooding as a result of heavy rain has been affecting north-west Burundi since 28 January, causing fatalities and damage.

  • According to UN OCHA's report of 11 Febuary, 3 people died in Bubanza Province, 19 were injured and more than 1,500 people displaced. In Bujumbura Mairie Province, 1,390 people were displaced and more than 700 houses damaged or destroyed.

  • The overflow of Rusizi River in Bujumbura Rural Province caused floods across several districts of Gatumba village, damaging 3,072 houses and affecting 9,743 people.

  • Humanitarian organisations are providing food and medical assistance to the affected population, while flooded areas need to be continuously disinfected to prevent health risks.

  • Moderate rain is forecast over west Burundi on 12-13 February.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.