Burundi - Floods (UN OCHA, Meteo Burundi, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 February 2020)

Flooding as a result of heavy rain has been affecting north-west Burundi since 28 January, causing fatalities and damage.

According to UN OCHA's report of 11 Febuary, 3 people died in Bubanza Province, 19 were injured and more than 1,500 people displaced. In Bujumbura Mairie Province, 1,390 people were displaced and more than 700 houses damaged or destroyed.

The overflow of Rusizi River in Bujumbura Rural Province caused floods across several districts of Gatumba village, damaging 3,072 houses and affecting 9,743 people.

Humanitarian organisations are providing food and medical assistance to the affected population, while flooded areas need to be continuously disinfected to prevent health risks.