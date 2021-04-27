Burundi

Burundi - Floods (UN OCHA, Floodlist, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 April 2021)

  • Widespread floods triggered by the rising level of Lake Tanganyika have been affecting several towns of western Burundi since February 2021, resulting in casualties.
  • According to the latest report of UN OCHA, 2,000 people have been displaced and 8,000 affected across several lakeside communities including Bugarama, Kanyenkoko, Muhuta, Nyanza-Lac, Gatumba, Rukaramu, Kibenga, Gisyo and Kabondo.
  • Humanitarian partners are providing help for those most affected.
  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the whole country, particularly the western part.

