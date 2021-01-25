Burundi
Burundi - Floods (UN OCHA, All Africa News, FloodList, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2021)
- Since the beginning of January 2021, heavy rainfall has caused flooding across eastern Burundi, resulting in casualties.
- According to the UN OCHA, at least one person died and 1,214 residents have been displaced in Mutimbuzi Commune (Bujumbura Rural Province). Several buildings, including houses, as well as public utility infrastructures (schools, a hospital, and triage and isolation centres for Ebola virus disease) were damaged. The overflow of Rusizi River (a tributary of Lake Tanganyika) has been reported.
- Severe flooding affected parts of Burundi in April-May 2020 and 2,740 households still remain in four Internally Displaced Persons' (IDPs) sites, as of January 2021.
- On 25-27 January, light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast over eastern Burundi.