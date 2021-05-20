Burundi - Floods (NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2021)

The floodings situation due to the overflow of Lake Tanganyika is worsening in Burundi, resulting in displacement. According to UN OCHA, at least 6,400 households (33,982 people) have been displaced, of which 3,041 in Rukaramu area and 3,351 in Gatumba (western Burundi).

The Burundi Red Cross is providing help for those most affected and has erected emergency shelters for 467 households.

For the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over most parts of the country.