Burundi: Floods & Landslides Flash Update No. 4, 11 February 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• 3 people dead, 19 injured, and more than 11,000 displaced as a result of floods in Gatumba, Buterere, Kinama and Bubanza from 28 to 29 January 2020

• Relocation, shelter, and access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WaSH) are among the most urgent needs

• Response capacity remains fragile in view of the upcoming rainy season (February to mid-May)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Although it should have been the short dry season (December – January 2019), heavy rainfall combined with other underlying factors caused flooding that cost lives, displaced people internally, and caused extensive damage to shelter, infrastructure (roads, schools and bridges), and crops (especially in swamps). The north-western provinces of Cibitoke, Bubanza, Bujumbura Rural and Mairie have suffered – in varying degrees. The rains of 28-29 January 2020 particularly affected the northern and southern districts of Bujumbura Mairie, the commune of Mubimbuzi (Bujumbura Rural) and the communes of Bubanza province.

• In the commune of Ntahangwa (Bujumbura Mairie), the Burundi Red Cross (BRC) and the local authorities counted 266 destroyed houses, 439 flooded houses and 1,390 internally displaced persons (IDPs).

• In Bubanza, 266 houses were destroyed while 461 were partially destroyed. In addition, 3 people died, 19 were injured, and 1,507 people were displaced and left homeless.

• In Mutimbuzi commune, the banks of the Rusizi River overflowed and flooded several districts of Gatumba, including Kinyinya 1&2, Muyange 1&2, Mushasha 1&2, Gaharawe (Bujumbura Mairie). According to the DTM, the first assessment reported 750 destroyed, 675 partially destroyed, and 942 flooded houses, as well as 9,743 IDPs in extreme need.

The continuous waves of rainfall occurring in the same areas are gradually increasing the damage toll (flooded houses continue to collapse) and growing the number of displaced/affected persons.