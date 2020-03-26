Burundi - Floods (DG ECHO, Meteogov Burundi, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2020)

Over the last 10 days, heavy rain has been affecting several provinces of the country, causing widespread floods and leading to casualties.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 1 person died in Rumonge and another one is missing in Bujumbura Mairie. Almost 700 people were displaced and more than 1,600 affected across four provinces (Gitega, Ruyigi, Bujumbura Mairie and Rumonge).

For the next 24 hours, heavy rain is expected over the whole country.