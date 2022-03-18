Burundi: Floods April 2021 Final Report - DREF Operation n° MDRBI018

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 28 April, Burundi Red Cross, with support from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), launched this DREF operation for CHF 468,259 to support 11,840 people (2,153 households) with health (psychosocial support and first aid) and hygiene promotion. Some 1,000 households with emergency shelters and household items using cash grants and WASH-related items.

The allocation was made following continuous heavy rainfall starting from 12 April, which impacted households around Lake Tanganyika in the province of Rumonge. It was reported that the coastline had expanded from 300 to 500 m, flooding houses and forcing families to shelter themselves in evacuation centers or host families. On 20 April 2021, the Government, through the Meteorological DirectorGeneral, officially declared the disaster and ordered the affected population to evacuate the flooded areas in the provinces of Rumonge, Makamba in Nyanza-Lac Commune, Bujumbura Capital, and Bujumbura Rural in the Mutimbuzi Commune in the zone of the Gatumba and Rukaramu areas. The Government also requested humanitarian actors to be mobilized to assist the affected people. UNOCHA then reported that about 8,000 families were affected, with 2,000 displaced due to flooding in lakeside communities including Bugarama, Kanyenkoko, Muhuta, Nyanza-Lac, Gatumba, Rukaramu, Kibenga, Gisyo, and Kabondo.

While launching the operation, it was reported that on 11th and 12th May, the dike of Rusizi River, which protected the two cities of Gatumba collapsed and the area was equally flooded. The area is the upstream river from Lake Tanganyika. In addition, an IDP camp in Gatumba named Kigaramango also got flooded and all houses were washed away leading to the relocation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs). The governor has now decided to put the IDPs from Kigramango together with IDPs already in another camp in Maramvya on a farm called SOBEL.

On 12 July, an Operation Update was published to inform stakeholders of the progress on implementation since the onset of the floods, as well as allow a two-month no-cost timeframe extension to accommodate delays linked with procurement of household items and financial service provider contracting process. In addition, the shelter construction activities had equally been delayed and this extension was to allow completion of the activities. The overall timeframe of the operation was five months with an end date of 30 September 2021.