30 Dec 2019

Burundi: Floods and Landslides Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n°: MDRBI016

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 30 Dec 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On December 5th, torrential rains and strong winds triggered flash floods, mudflows and landslides over at least a dozen hills around Nyempundu, Mugina Commune, Cibitoke Province. A total of 9,935 people has been affected, of which 1,081 (206 households) have been displaced and temporarily relocated in communal spaces (churches and schools) and/or hosted by community members. Twenty-seven (27) people have been reported dead, while ten people are still missing. Seven people have been injured and evacuated to the Cibitoke referral hospital. Six of them have been discharged. Crops have been destroyed, livestock killed, and more than nine water access points have been washed away.

As per OCHA Situation report of 12 December , the Burundi Government is searching for relocations sites for displaced HHs. The Burundi Red Cross Society (BRCS) and the Civil protection are engaged in evaluations of the relocation sites. Due to the temporary settlement of displaced HHs in communal spaces, the distribution of relief items, including HH items and other non-food items, have been deferred in agreement between the Government of Burundi and humanitarian stakeholders. It is only on December 16 that the IOM requested support from the BRCS for the procurement and distribution of HH items and other NFIs to the displaced HHs. As per forecast reported in the OCHA Situation Report of December 86 , above-average rainfall would continue in the coming weeks with increased risk of continuous natural disasters. The same was reiterated on the OCHA Situation Report of December 12 which considered Burundi among the 20 most vulnerable countries to climate change and natural hazards in East Africa and where new floods would have led to a raise of the death toll, the number of displaced people, and increased damages to livelihood, livestock and infrastructure. A new flood event happened on December 22nd affecting 787 people in the northern neighborhoods in Bujumbura.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.