Burundi: Floods and Landslides Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n°: MDRBI016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On December 5th, torrential rains and strong winds triggered flash floods, mudflows and landslides over at least a dozen hills around Nyempundu, Mugina Commune, Cibitoke Province. A total of 9,935 people has been affected, of which 1,081 (206 households) have been displaced and temporarily relocated in communal spaces (churches and schools) and/or hosted by community members. Twenty-seven (27) people have been reported dead, while ten people are still missing. Seven people have been injured and evacuated to the Cibitoke referral hospital. Six of them have been discharged. Crops have been destroyed, livestock killed, and more than nine water access points have been washed away.

As per OCHA Situation report of 12 December , the Burundi Government is searching for relocations sites for displaced HHs. The Burundi Red Cross Society (BRCS) and the Civil protection are engaged in evaluations of the relocation sites. Due to the temporary settlement of displaced HHs in communal spaces, the distribution of relief items, including HH items and other non-food items, have been deferred in agreement between the Government of Burundi and humanitarian stakeholders. It is only on December 16 that the IOM requested support from the BRCS for the procurement and distribution of HH items and other NFIs to the displaced HHs. As per forecast reported in the OCHA Situation Report of December 86 , above-average rainfall would continue in the coming weeks with increased risk of continuous natural disasters. The same was reiterated on the OCHA Situation Report of December 12 which considered Burundi among the 20 most vulnerable countries to climate change and natural hazards in East Africa and where new floods would have led to a raise of the death toll, the number of displaced people, and increased damages to livelihood, livestock and infrastructure. A new flood event happened on December 22nd affecting 787 people in the northern neighborhoods in Bujumbura.