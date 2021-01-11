Burundi: Floods and Landslides DREF n°: MDRBI016 - Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On the night of 4 to 5 December 2019, torrential rains caused the death of 27 people, while 10 were injured and 9 people went missing. The floods also caused internal displacement of 1,081 people in Nyamakarabo Zone, Mugina Commune in Cibitoke, a northwestern province of Burundi. Meteorological forecasts had predicted rains higher than normal in the northwestern region where Cibitoke is located. Still in Cibitoke on 6 December 2019 on Remera Hill, in the Buhayira Commune Murwi area, the rains triggered flash floods, mudslides and landslides affecting various provinces specifically in the West region with Cibitoke, Bujumbura Rural, Bujumbura Town, Bubanza and Muramvya being the most affected locations. The disasters damaged infrastructures and hampered access to food, water, education, and healthcare. Also increasing the risk of diseases spreading such as malaria and cholera.

Burundi Red Cross Society (BRCS), in partnership with other humanitarian actors, reacted quickly in response by providing first aid and psychosocial support to the wounded and affected communities, participating in the search for any casualties and evacuating the wounded. In the days following the disaster, BRCS initiated WASH activities related to this emergency through trainings and provision of WASH kits. In addition, non-food items (NFI) were distributed to the those affected by the floods. Burundi Red Cross Society was supported in these initial actions through the launch of a DREF operation of CHF 82,628 on 23 December 2019 for four months.

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) caused by the floods in Cibitoke were relocated to public infrastructures such as schools and churches in the area as well as people staying with host families. On 9 December 2020, it was decided, by the administration, to create a site at GISHEKE in the same commune of Mugina and thus, to relocate the IDPs. The constraint was the lack of access to the location of the IDPs following the broken bridge at 6 km from the main road. As the bridge was never repaired, the site was not created and therefore the activities related to the construction of emergency communal shelters, communal latrines and emergency showers were not developed and implemented, even though a two month no cost extension of the DREF operation was granted by IFRC through Operation Update 1 to allow completion of these activities. The operation ended on 30 June 2020 after six months implementation timeframe.