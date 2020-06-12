Burundi Flash Update: As of 11 June 2020, 94 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed by the MoPH in Burundi

As of 11 June 2020, 94 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Burundi by the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS. Two of the first infected persons had stayed in Rwanda and Dubai, where cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. The third person became infected through contact with one of the other two. To date, one death related to this pandemic has been mourned. All ten infected persons are being treated in one of the premises of the Prince Louis Rwagasore Hospital and are in stable condition. As a result of this situation, the Government is carrying out activities to identify others who have been in contact with the infected persons and has taken certain measures to prevent and limit the spread :

A 14-day quarantine measure for all persons who have transited through countries where covid-19 cases are reported.

Systematic handwashing and installation of handwashing kits in public places to prevent COVID-19

On 3 April, the Ministry of Transport extended the suspension of international flights for an additional two weeks, but with the exception of cargo, medical evacuation, humanitarian and diplomatic flights.

The MoPH continues to carry out checks at the country's points of entry, including measuring the temperature of travellers and collecting travel history, in order to detect suspicious cases at the land borders with the DRC, Rwanda, Tanzania and at Bujumbura's Ndadaye Melchior International Airport.

The MoPH has developed a contingency and response plan against COVID-19 estimated at $27.8 million. WHO Burundi and the UN Agencies have, for their part, estimated the funding requirements at least $16 million to accompany and support the efforts of the Government of Burundi. On 3 April, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health launched the Response Plan in front of donors and UN agencies present in Bujumbura.