Burundi - Flash Info: Gatumba Floods (May 2020)

On April 19 and 1 May 2020, severe floods affected the Gatumba area in the commune of Mutimbizi in the province of Bujumbura Rural. These floods were due to the rising waters of the Rusizi River; seven (7) neighbourhoods (Kinyinya I, Kinyinya II, Mushasha I, Mushasha II, Muyange I, Muyange II and Gaharawe) in Gatumba were affected by floods. This natural disaster affected 45,681 people (8,543 households) and caused the displacement of 17,792 people (3,210 households) who were settled in three (3) sites.