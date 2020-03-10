Burundi: End interference in NGO operations

Since the run-up to the 2015 elections, the Burundian authorities have sought to stifle all forms of dissent. With the 2020 elections fast approaching, rather than restoring respect for human rights, they have intensified the restrictive measures. Two recent actions are particularly concerning. On 30 January, four journalists from Iwacu media house were sentenced to two and a half years in prison for what the court deemed an “impossible attempt” to threaten internal state security. They had been arrested in October while en route to report on clashes in Bubanza province.