Burundi: Election preparedness Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n°: MDRBI017

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

In line with its Constitution, every five (5) years Burundi holds national Presidential Elections. The next elections are planned to hold this year, on the 20th of May 2020. The 2020 elections in Burundi will include: Presidential, Parliamentary and Local communal leaders’ elections. With the confirmation of the election dates, the below critical dates and timelines have already been identified:

• 25 February 2020 – registration of Presidential candidates

• 5 March 2020 – approval of candidates by the nomination courts

• 17 March 2020 – end of appeal process for disqualified candidates

• 20 April to 17 May 2020 – election campaign period

• 20 May 2020 – election day

• 4 June 2020 – announcement of election results.

While the situation in Burundi has remained calm with no incidences of violence or protests linked to the elections, there is still a risk that protests, and violence may be experienced in the 2020 elections. Indeed, Burundi has historically been subject to pre and post electoral tensions with previously experienced unrest, deaths, injuries and population movement witnessed in 2015 which saw more than 300,000 people fleeing to Tanzania, Rwanda and other neighbouring countries. Indeed, the 2015 general election, marked with high tension and violence which culminated in the run-off election, is still in the minds of people and demonstrate that the security situation can quickly deteriorate.

This prompted Burundi Red Cross Society (BRCS) to develop contingency plans to respond effectively to any potential humanitarian needs associated with the imminent election process. As such, together with ICRC, BRCS has developed a contingency plan for providing humanitarian assistance, particularly, first aid services and psychosocial support to those affected in specific high-risk regions of the country where pre-election rallies indicate high tensions.

BRCS is in the process of operationalizing components of its Election Contingency Plan. Working in partnership with the ICRC and Belgian Red Cross, majority of the preparedness activities in the contingency plan have been undertaken.