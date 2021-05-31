Burundi: Election preparedness DREF operation n°: MDRBI017 Final Report

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 20 May 2020, Burundi held its presidential elections in line with its Constitution which stipulates the elections to be held every five years. The 2020 elections in Burundi also included Parliamentary and Local communal leaders’ elections.

While the situation in Burundi remained calm with no major incidences of violence or protests before the elections, there were still heightened risk that protests and violence could occur during the elections. Indeed, Burundi has historically been subject to pre- and post-electoral tensions and previously experienced unrest, deaths, injuries, and population movement.

This history of election-related violence prompted the Burundi Red Cross Society (BRCS) to develop a contingency plan to respond effectively to any potential humanitarian needs associated with the 2020 election process. Based on the Contingency Plan, BRCS requested for support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC)’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) and obtained CHF 180,242 allocation for an Elections Preparedness DREF Operation on 13 April 2020. The objective of this operation was to support BRCS in training and mobilizing volunteers for their deployment in response to potential elections violence.