Burundi: Ebola Preparedness - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRBI015 Operation Update 2

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action

Through this Operations Update number 2, Burundi Red Cross Society (BRCS) is requesting for an additional two weeks’ timeframe extension to conduct procurement of safe and dignified burial (SDB) kits. These additional SDB kits are required because the previously procure kits were utilised in SDB trainings. The extension will also ensure continued coordination and participation in the National Taskforce on Ebola and strengthen the role and position of BRCS in Ebola preparedness. The NS will also continue implementing other outstanding activities during the timeframe extension. It is also important to note that the body bags are still held by customs awaiting a waiver of the single use plastic ban. A third allocation of 32,802 Swiss francs is required to enable the procurement and prepositioning of the SDB kits. This will bring the total budget of the operation to 138,160 Swiss francs.

Due to the limitations of DREF, including a maximum six-month timeframe, support to preparedness activities in the WHO priority 1 countries will be achieved through the revision of the Democratic Republic of Congo Emergency Appeal to include surrounding countries in preparedness as a containment strategy. While the revision is on-going, it is being recommended that the Burundi EVD preparedness DREF is extended until 14 March to allow for operational continuity.