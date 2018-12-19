Burundi: Ebola Preparedness - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF n° MDRBI015 Operation Update 1

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

Through this operations update Burundi Red Cross requests for a two-month timeframe extension of the operation to enable the NS to complete implementation of outstanding activities. The operation was affected by the delays in procurement and delivery of Safe and Dignified Burials (SDB) Kits which only arrived in Burundi on 29 November (2 months after the start of the operation). These delays affected the ability of the National Society (NS) to conduct SDB trainings.

Through this operations update the operating budget will be increased by 17,679 Swiss francs to enable the IFRC to extend the SDB surge support by an additional one month. The increase will also enable the IFRC to deploy additional surge support to strengthen Infection Prevention and Control capacity of BRCS and a support missions by the IFRC to assess the preparedness capacity of the national society.

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 1 August 2018, just one week after the declaration of the end of the Ebola outbreak in Equator province, the 10th Ebola epidemic of the DRC was declared in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri, which are among the most populated provinces in the DRC that also share borders with Uganda and Rwanda.

The provinces have been experiencing intense insecurity and a worsening humanitarian crisis with over one million internally displaced people (IDPs) and a continuous efflux of refugees to neighbouring countries, including Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania. Population mobility, including cross-border movements, were identified as a significant risk for disease transmission in this outbreak due to the high number of traders and miners, displaced populations and insecurity caused by rebels and militias in the area (Source IOM, 15 August 2018). Additionally, the security situation in North Kivu may hinder the implementation of response activities.

Potential risk factors for a further EVD expansion exist not only at national level, but also at regional level, among which:

• transport links between the affected areas, the rest of the country, and neighbouring countries;

• internal displacement of populations;

• low level of knowledge around Ebola modes of transmission, especially among women (according to a KAP survey done in North-Kivu).

• displacement of Congolese refugees to neighbouring countries, including Uganda.

Since EVD outbreak in DRC continues to spread, WHO has been sending Preparation Support Team (PST) missions to neighbouring countries of DRC to review EVD readiness and support preparedness strategies with government and other stakeholders including RC/RC National Societies. According to their risk profiles, the WHO has categorized four countries i.e. Rwanda,

Uganda, South Sudan, and Burundi as Priority-1 and remaining five countries -- Angola, Congo, Central African Republic, Tanzania, and Zambia are Priority-2.

The prioritization was done based on their capacity to manage EVD and viral haemorrhagic fever (VHF) outbreaks, and their connections and proximity to the areas currently reporting EVD cases.