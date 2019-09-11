11 Sep 2019

Burundi: Ebola Preparedness Dashboard (September 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 10 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.8 MB)

SITUATION UPDATE

At the end of August about 3,054 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases had been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with 2,052 deaths (case fatality rate of 67 per cent). The risk of EVD spreading to Burundi became very high since the disease spread towards the province of South Kivu on 16 August 2019, but there were no confirmed cases. Four alerts were reported and verified during the month, and a total of 33 alerts since September 2018. Progress towards targets defined by the EVD Preparedness Operational Plan continued. Currently 21 border entry points are screening travellers regularly, with over 311,892 primary screenings conducted during August 2019. Some 1,400 frontline workers have been vaccinated since the start of the campaign on 13 August. Since the beginning of the year some 1.3M people were reached with EVD related messaging through community engagement and interpersonal communication approaches in the priority health districts. While additional funding contributions are under consideration, preparedness efforts remains underfunded with U$9.5 million still to be secured against planned requirements.

