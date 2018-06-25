Burundi Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Dashboard – May 2018

The DTM Burundi dashboard for the month of May 2018 covers all 18 provinces of Burundi. The DTM has identified 187,026 internally displaced persons (IDPs) amidst 41,060 households. 108,855 IDPs (58%) were living with host families, 3,552 IDPs (2%) were living in camps and displacement sites, 34,658 IDPs (19%) were living in emtpy and straw houses, and 39,961 IDPs (21%) were living in rented housing. 74% of IDPs (137,532) were displaced as a result of natural disasters and 26% of IDPs (48,680) were displaced as a result of sociopolitical issues.