25 Jun 2018

Burundi Displacement Tracking Matrix | DTM Dashboard – May 2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 21 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (936.33 KB)

The DTM Burundi dashboard for the month of May 2018 covers all 18 provinces of Burundi. The DTM has identified 187,026 internally displaced persons (IDPs) amidst 41,060 households. 108,855 IDPs (58%) were living with host families, 3,552 IDPs (2%) were living in camps and displacement sites, 34,658 IDPs (19%) were living in emtpy and straw houses, and 39,961 IDPs (21%) were living in rented housing. 74% of IDPs (137,532) were displaced as a result of natural disasters and 26% of IDPs (48,680) were displaced as a result of sociopolitical issues.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.