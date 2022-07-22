Burundi

Burundi - Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) April 2022 (Publication: June 2022)

DTM identified 84,791 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in 19,407 displaced households in the 18 provinces of Burundi during the month of April 2022. Among those identified, 91 per cent were displaced due to environment-related disasters while nine per cent were a result of other reasons. A little more than half (56%) of IDPs are children, 18 years old and under.

