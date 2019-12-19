Burundi Displacement Tracking Matrix — Displacement Report (September 2019)

IDP DISPLACEMENT TRENDS

During the month of September, an overall decrease of 3 per cent in the number of IDPs was recorded. The major decreases are mainly due to the permanent integration of IDPs in the places of their displacement or their return to their communities of origin.

For IDPs displaced by natural disasters, there are two main reasons for the decreases: on the one hand, the dry season allowed IDPs to rehabilitate their homes and, on the other hand, good harvests during crop season B (February - June 2019) provided an opportunity for IDPs to rebuild their destroyed homes.

A number of IDPs that were displaced due to the socio-political situation returned home because they believe that security is restored in their community of origin. Others chose to settle permanently on the scene of their displacement.

Rutana, Cibitoke and Bubanza are the provinces that recorded the largest decreases. The province of Rutana comes first, counting for 32 per cent of the overall monthly decrease in IDPs. This decrease is largely explained by the good harvests of crop season B which have led to improved living conditions for the population. IDPs have benefited from income from these crops to rehabilitate their destroyed homes. For the provinces of Bubanza and Cibitoke, taking advantage of the dry season and with the help of volunteers from the Burundi Red Cross, IDPs rebuilt their destroyed homes and returned to their communities of origin.

Increases observed in the provinces of Kirundo (47 IDPs) and Muyinga (46 IDPs) are due to strong winds in Giteranyi commune and people fleeing certain localities of Kirundo affected by repetitive drought but remain inside the village.