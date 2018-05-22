22 May 2018

Burundi Displacement Tracking Matrix — Displacement Report Round 26 (March 2018)

from International Organization for Migration, Croix-Rouge du Burundi
Published on 31 Mar 2018 View Original
This report provides an overview of the movements of internally displaced persons (IDPs) since 2013. 174,011 IDPs in 38,538 households were identified. 71% of IDPs were displaced as a result of natural disasters, while 29% were displaced because of the socio-political situation. Most (44%) IDPs were displaced in 2015, while 29% were displaced in 2016 and 17% in 2017. 55% of IDPs are women, while 45% are men. Among the primary vulnerabilities identified are 17% women heads of household, 4% minors heads of household, 3% orphaned children, 2% pregnant women, 2% persons living with disabilities and 2% unaccompanied children.

