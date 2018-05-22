Burundi Displacement Tracking Matrix — Displacement Report Round 26 (March 2018)

This report provides an overview of the movements of internally displaced persons (IDPs) since 2013. 174,011 IDPs in 38,538 households were identified. 71% of IDPs were displaced as a result of natural disasters, while 29% were displaced because of the socio-political situation. Most (44%) IDPs were displaced in 2015, while 29% were displaced in 2016 and 17% in 2017. 55% of IDPs are women, while 45% are men. Among the primary vulnerabilities identified are 17% women heads of household, 4% minors heads of household, 3% orphaned children, 2% pregnant women, 2% persons living with disabilities and 2% unaccompanied children.