Burundi - Displacement Report (November 2018)

DTM Methodology

The IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix is a comprehensive system to analyze and disseminate information to better understand the movements and needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Burundi.

Volunteers from the Burundian Red Cross (BRC) consult with key informants to identify displacement trends and needs in their communities. Key informants can be community leaders, local government authorities and religious leaders.

Enumerators complete two types of assessments:

The commune level assessement provides information on displacement trends in all communes in Burundi (119 communes). This assessment provides information on displacement periods, provinces of origin and new displacement phenomena.

The colline level assessment provides information regarding humanitarian needs in the top five displacement areas (collines) hosting the highest numbers of displaced persons per commune.* This assessment provides information on demographics, vulnerabilities and sectoral needs.

*While colline assessments are conducted in the five collines hosting the highest numbers of displaced persons in each commune. Six communes in the provinces of Bujumbura Rural, Gitega, Karusi, Muyinga, Mwaro and Rutana have thirteen collines that do not host IDPs. Assessments from 582 collines (20% of the collines in Burundi) are used in the analysis of this report.

All DTM Burundi reports and information products are available on https://displacement.iom.int/burundi