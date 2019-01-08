08 Jan 2019

Burundi - Displacement Report (November 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Croix-Rouge du Burundi
Published on 08 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (959.52 KB)

DTM Methodology

The IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix is a comprehensive system to analyze and disseminate information to better understand the movements and needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Burundi.

Volunteers from the Burundian Red Cross (BRC) consult with key informants to identify displacement trends and needs in their communities. Key informants can be community leaders, local government authorities and religious leaders.

Enumerators complete two types of assessments:

The commune level assessement provides information on displacement trends in all communes in Burundi (119 communes). This assessment provides information on displacement periods, provinces of origin and new displacement phenomena.

The colline level assessment provides information regarding humanitarian needs in the top five displacement areas (collines) hosting the highest numbers of displaced persons per commune.* This assessment provides information on demographics, vulnerabilities and sectoral needs.

*While colline assessments are conducted in the five collines hosting the highest numbers of displaced persons in each commune. Six communes in the provinces of Bujumbura Rural, Gitega, Karusi, Muyinga, Mwaro and Rutana have thirteen collines that do not host IDPs. Assessments from 582 collines (20% of the collines in Burundi) are used in the analysis of this report.

All DTM Burundi reports and information products are available on https://displacement.iom.int/burundi

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.