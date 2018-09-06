Burundi - Displacement Report (July 2018)

DTM Methodology

The IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix is a comprehensive system to analyze and disseminate information to better understand the movements and needs of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Burundi.

Volunteers from the Burundian Red Cross (BRC) consult with key informants to identify displacement trends and needs in their communities.

Key informants can be community leaders, local government authorities and religious leaders.

Enumerators complete two types of assessments:

The commune level assessement provides information on displacement trends in all 119 communes in Burundi.

This assessment provides information on displacement periods, provinces of origin and new displacement phenomena.

The colline level assessment provides information regarding humanitarian needs in the top five displacement areas (collines*) hosting the highest numbers of diplaced persons in each commune.

This assessment provides information on demographics, vulnerabilities and sectoral needs.