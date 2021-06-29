Burundi: Department of Health: January 2020 - June 2021

IOM’s approach to responding to disease outbreaks and preparing for future health threats is anchored in its Health, Border and Mobility Management (HBMM) framework and Manual on Community-Based Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) in Emergencies and Displacement.

In the wake of recent epidemic outbreaks in the East Africa region, notably Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and COVID-19, IOM Burundi has implemented, with the Government of Burundi (GoB) through the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight Against AIDS (MoH) and other partners, a comprehensive programme to support ongoing eorts to prevent, detect and respond to health threats along the mobility continuum, from points of origin and transit to destination and return.

In line with the HBMM framework, which aims to empower institutions and communities to prevent, detect and respond to potential health threats, IOM’s health programming covers MHPSS, which has signicantly improved communities mental health resilience to cope with the adverse impacts of epidemic outbreaks.