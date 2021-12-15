Burundi Crisis Response Plan 2022

$54,926,000

Funding Required

800,000

People Targeted

49

Entities Targeted

IOM VISION

In close partnership with the Government of the Republic of Burundi and other key actors, IOM seeks to ensure that humanitarian needs are met, and progress is made towards the resolution of displacement. This entails assistance to incoming refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the reintegration of returning Burundian refugees, as well as efforts to enhance preparedness and build the resilience of the Burundian population in the face of future shocks and stressors. IOM Burundi envisages to expand its current programme portfolio to adapt to the varying dynamics and issues that the country faces, including the impacts of climate change and potential health risks, while protecting the rights of those impacted by, or at risk of, crises.